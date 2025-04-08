Ten Lifestyle Group (LON:TENG) Shares Up 8.4% – Should You Buy?

Ten Lifestyle Group Plc (LON:TENG – Get Free Report) rose 8.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 62 ($0.79) and last traded at GBX 62 ($0.79). Approximately 95,535 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 114% from the average daily volume of 44,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 57.20 ($0.73).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.97, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of £58.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 52.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 54.17.
Ten Lifestyle Group Company Profile
Millions of members have access to Ten’s services across lifestyle, travel, dining and entertainment on behalf of over fifty clients including HSBC, Swisscard and Royal Bank of Canada.
