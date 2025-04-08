Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Shares Sold by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd reduced its stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 54.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,329 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 8,765 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Textron were worth $561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Textron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,451,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in Textron by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,483,692 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $572,465,000 after buying an additional 333,127 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its position in Textron by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,859,703 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $142,249,000 after buying an additional 302,712 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Textron by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 603,171 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,137,000 after buying an additional 201,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Textron by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,595,861 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $350,619,000 after acquiring an additional 164,964 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TXT opened at $61.04 on Tuesday. Textron Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.70 and a 1 year high of $97.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.30. The firm has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.06.

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The aerospace company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.07. Textron had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. Textron’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Textron’s payout ratio is currently 1.86%.

In related news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 5,451 shares of Textron stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total value of $396,178.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,223 shares in the company, valued at $1,324,447.64. The trade was a 23.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

TXT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Textron from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Textron from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Textron from $118.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, TD Cowen raised Textron to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Textron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.45.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

