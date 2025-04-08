The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) Shares Acquired by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB – Free Report) by 68.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 77,075 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,380 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son were worth $2,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 DIFC Ltd boosted its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 370.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 1,368 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 294.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Stock Performance

NYSE:NTB opened at $35.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.82. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited has a fifty-two week low of $30.07 and a fifty-two week high of $41.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.59.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Dividend Announcement

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son ( NYSE:NTB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.17. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 26.51% and a return on equity of 21.46%. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.80.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Company Profile

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Channel Islands and the UK, and Other. The Bermuda and Cayman segments offer retail banking and wealth management.

