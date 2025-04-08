The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund (NYSE:GCV) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.83 and traded as low as $3.01. The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund shares last traded at $3.25, with a volume of 165,437 shares traded.

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.83.

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.77%.

Institutional Trading of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund

About The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 82,789 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 3,739 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC raised its position in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 769.3% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 19,099 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 16,902 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

