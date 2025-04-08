The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund (NYSE:GCV) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.83 and traded as low as $3.01. The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund shares last traded at $3.25, with a volume of 165,437 shares traded.
The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Price Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.83.
The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.77%.
Institutional Trading of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund
About The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund
The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
