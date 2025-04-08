The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 800,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 197,103 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $154,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2,333.3% during the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $152.47 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $183.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.55. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.52 and a 52 week high of $216.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.04.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.51. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 17.10%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 46.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.15, for a total value of $212,568.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 567,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,093,223.85. This trade represents a 0.22 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,420 shares of company stock worth $2,320,739. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $212.50 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $216.00 to $208.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $229.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Compass Point raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.47.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

