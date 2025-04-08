The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Stock Holdings Lessened by Applied Finance Capital Management LLC

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 54.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,829 shares during the quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,717,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,273,794,000 after purchasing an additional 268,827 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,835,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,089,622,000 after buying an additional 549,278 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,367,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,541,155,000 after acquiring an additional 166,138 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,538,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,453,763,000 after purchasing an additional 726,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $1,352,151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $245,916.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 525,071 shares in the company, valued at $103,964,058. The trade was a 0.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 12,420 shares of company stock worth $2,320,739 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on PNC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $216.00 to $208.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $229.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Compass Point upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.47.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of PNC stock opened at $152.47 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $183.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.55. The stock has a market cap of $60.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.04. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.52 and a 52-week high of $216.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 17.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 46.55%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Articles

