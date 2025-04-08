The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Holdings Cut by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 524,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 13,884 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Progressive were worth $125,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Progressive in the 4th quarter worth about $1,843,045,000. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,171,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,239,143,000 after buying an additional 2,085,833 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Progressive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $408,416,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Progressive by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,425,792 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,652,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,213 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Progressive by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,400,366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,795,262,000 after acquiring an additional 583,376 shares in the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progressive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $255.03 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $269.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.73. The company has a market cap of $149.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.38. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $201.34 and a 12-month high of $292.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.64. Progressive had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 11.25%. Equities analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.78%.

Insider Activity at Progressive

In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 1,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.66, for a total value of $435,861.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 268,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,759,663.84. The trade was a 0.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.29, for a total transaction of $142,324.65. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $969,024.07. The trade was a 12.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 56,317 shares of company stock valued at $14,844,282. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PGR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Progressive from $251.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $300.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Friday. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Progressive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $294.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.29.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Progressive

About Progressive

Free Report

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

