The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by German American Bancorp Inc.

German American Bancorp Inc. cut its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,167 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in TJX Companies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 99,314,635 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $11,998,201,000 after buying an additional 578,948 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,322,579 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,930,965,000 after acquiring an additional 464,995 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,670,565,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,753,021 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,057,452,000 after purchasing an additional 363,879 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in TJX Companies by 9.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,271,499 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $837,951,000 after purchasing an additional 657,529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other news, Director Alan M. Bennett sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.53, for a total transaction of $988,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 23,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.03, for a total value of $2,882,346.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,189 shares in the company, valued at $59,569,772.67. This trade represents a 4.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $119.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.35 and a twelve month high of $128.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.41.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.07. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 61.82%. The business had revenue of $16.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.24 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on TJX. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on TJX Companies from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com cut TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.76.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

