The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,913,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,202 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Toro were worth $153,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Toro by 294.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 24,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 18,401 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Toro by 111.4% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 51,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,161,000 after buying an additional 27,376 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Toro by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,187,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,123,000 after buying an additional 60,068 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Toro by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 799,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,031,000 after acquiring an additional 24,596 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Toro by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 24,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 10,383 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Toro stock opened at $64.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.32. The Toro Company has a 52 week low of $62.73 and a 52 week high of $100.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.87%.

Toro announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback 4,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

TTC has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Toro from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Toro from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Northland Securities raised shares of Toro from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Toro from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.75.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

