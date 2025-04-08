Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$237.42 and traded as high as C$237.46. Thomson Reuters shares last traded at C$231.61, with a volume of 877,384 shares.

Several brokerages recently commented on TRI. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Thomson Reuters from C$260.00 to C$286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$250.00 to C$260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$260.00 to C$265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$270.33.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$248.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$237.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.28, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of C$73.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.40.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported C$1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.97 by C$0.04. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 32.12% and a return on equity of 20.19%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 5.6395803 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were issued a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.12%.

In other news, Senior Officer David Franklin Wong sold 2,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$251.96, for a total transaction of C$568,432.59. Also, Director Kerry Hendrikx sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$247.06, for a total transaction of C$370,591.65. Company insiders own 69.76% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

