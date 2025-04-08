THOR Industries (NYSE:THO) Sets New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $65.91 and last traded at $65.97, with a volume of 418801 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on THO shares. Robert W. Baird cut THOR Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday. Bank of America raised shares of THOR Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Baird R W cut THOR Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of THOR Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, THOR Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.86.

Get THOR Industries alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on THOR Industries

THOR Industries Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The construction company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. THOR Industries had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 2.17%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

THOR Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 8th. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.05%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in THO. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its stake in THOR Industries by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 2,142,966 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $205,103,000 after acquiring an additional 619,318 shares during the period. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL lifted its stake in THOR Industries by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 2,038,765 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $195,130,000 after purchasing an additional 283,744 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,624,002 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $178,462,000 after purchasing an additional 33,619 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in THOR Industries by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,502,208 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $165,078,000 after buying an additional 411,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in THOR Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $95,688,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

THOR Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for THOR Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THOR Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.