Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Buys Shares of 13,441 Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 13,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Lithium Americas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 186,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 57,028 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lithium Americas during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Lithium Americas by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 19,481 shares during the period. Finally, Balboa Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Lithium Americas by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 51,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter.

Lithium Americas Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LAC opened at $2.62 on Tuesday. Lithium Americas Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $2.02 and a fifty-two week high of $7.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $577.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.79 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.90 and a 200-day moving average of $3.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lithium Americas ( NYSE:LAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.09). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LAC. Wedbush began coverage on Lithium Americas in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Cormark raised shares of Lithium Americas to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Lithium Americas from $3.90 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.84.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.

