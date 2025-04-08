Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Invests $89,000 in Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 33,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quantum-Si in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Abel Hall LLC purchased a new stake in Quantum-Si in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Dudley Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Quantum-Si in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in Quantum-Si by 81.3% during the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 43,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 19,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bravias Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Quantum-Si during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quantum-Si

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Alan Hawkins sold 23,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.39, for a total value of $32,952.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,646,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,678,935.24. This represents a 0.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 36,650 shares of company stock valued at $50,944 in the last three months. Company insiders own 30.04% of the company’s stock.

Quantum-Si Trading Up 0.9 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of NASDAQ:QSI opened at $1.14 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.57 and a 200 day moving average of $1.51. The stock has a market cap of $208.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 2.71. Quantum-Si incorporated has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $5.77.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of Quantum-Si in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Quantum-Si in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, National Bankshares set a $3.65 price target on Quantum-Si in a report on Wednesday, March 5th.

About Quantum-Si

Quantum-Si incorporated, a life sciences company, engages in the development of single-molecule detection platform to enable Next Generation Protein Sequencing (NGPS). The company's platform is comprised of the Platinum NGPS instrument; the Platinum Analysis Software service; and reagent kits and semiconductor chips for use with its instruments.

