Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.83), RTT News reports. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 4.40% and a negative net margin of 30.95%. The company had revenue of $185.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.38 million. Tilray updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Tilray Stock Down 21.2 %

NASDAQ:TLRY traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.46. The stock had a trading volume of 61,595,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,870,109. The company has a market cap of $427.85 million, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.21. Tilray has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $2.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Tilray from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Canada.

