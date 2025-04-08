Tim Hwang Sells 34,120 Shares of FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NOTE) Stock

FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NOTE – Get Free Report) Director Tim Hwang sold 34,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.68, for a total value of $23,201.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,621,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,782,872.96. This represents a 1.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Tim Hwang also recently made the following trade(s):

Get FiscalNote alerts:

On Monday, March 3rd, Tim Hwang sold 51,137 shares of FiscalNote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.13, for a total value of $57,784.81.

On Monday, February 3rd, Tim Hwang sold 56,795 shares of FiscalNote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.22, for a total value of $69,289.90.

FiscalNote Stock Up 3.5 %

FiscalNote stock opened at $0.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $103.65 million, a PE ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 0.59. FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $2.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.19 and its 200 day moving average is $1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FiscalNote

FiscalNote ( NYSE:NOTE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). FiscalNote had a negative net margin of 22.27% and a negative return on equity of 88.72%. The company had revenue of $29.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.02 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FiscalNote by 154.9% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 2,272,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,166 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FiscalNote by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,576,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after buying an additional 25,501 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of FiscalNote by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,261,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after buying an additional 17,624 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of FiscalNote by 4.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 566,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 21,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of FiscalNote by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 564,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 41,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NOTE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on shares of FiscalNote from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of FiscalNote from $1.75 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target on shares of FiscalNote in a report on Monday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FiscalNote has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.66.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NOTE

About FiscalNote

(Get Free Report)

FiscalNote Holdings, Inc operates as technology company North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. It combines artificial intelligence technology, machine learning, and other technologies with analytics, workflow tools, and expert research. The company also delivers that intelligence through its suite of public policy and issues management products, as well as powerful tools to manage workflows, advocacy campaigns, and constituent relationships.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FiscalNote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FiscalNote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.