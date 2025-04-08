Titleist Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,837 Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Titleist Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertiv by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertiv by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Horizon Investment Services LLC increased its stake in Vertiv by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vertiv by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE VRT opened at $63.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.90. Vertiv Holdings Co has a fifty-two week low of $53.60 and a fifty-two week high of $155.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.15. Vertiv had a return on equity of 61.41% and a net margin of 6.19%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.72%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VRT. Melius downgraded shares of Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on Vertiv from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Vertiv in a report on Friday, March 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Vertiv in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.67.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

