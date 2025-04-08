Titleist Asset Management LLC Invests $51,000 in Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC)

Titleist Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Oxford Lane Capital by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,188 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Oxford Lane Capital by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,628 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares in the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Oxford Lane Capital by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 39,513 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 8,820 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,163 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 8,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lewis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.74% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Lane Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OXLC opened at $4.31 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.10. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.84. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. has a one year low of $3.91 and a one year high of $5.78.

Oxford Lane Capital Dividend Announcement

Oxford Lane Capital ( NASDAQ:OXLC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.39).

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 25.06%. Oxford Lane Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 127.71%.

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

