Top Large Cap Stocks To Follow Now – April 5th

NVIDIA, Invesco QQQ, Tesla, Apple, and Amazon.com are the five Large Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Large cap stocks are shares of well-established companies with a market capitalization typically exceeding $10 billion. These companies tend to have a stable track record, offer more liquidity, and are generally considered lower risk compared to mid-cap or small-cap stocks, making them attractive for long-term investors seeking steady growth and dividends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Large Cap stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NVDA traded down $7.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.31. The company had a trading volume of 529,399,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,152,307. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $75.61 and a 52 week high of $195.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $121.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.96.

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Shares of QQQ traded down $27.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $422.67. The company had a trading volume of 116,767,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,531,608. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $501.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $504.37. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $413.07 and a 52-week high of $540.81.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of TSLA traded down $27.85 on Friday, hitting $239.43. 180,231,397 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,463,877. The company has a market capitalization of $770.13 billion, a PE ratio of 117.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $305.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $322.90. Tesla has a one year low of $138.80 and a one year high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Shares of AAPL stock traded down $14.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $188.38. The company had a trading volume of 125,530,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,311,127. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.92. Apple has a one year low of $164.08 and a one year high of $260.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $229.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $232.96.

Amazon.com (AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded down $7.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $171.00. 122,919,361 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,641,072. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.06. Amazon.com has a one year low of $151.61 and a one year high of $242.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.92, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $212.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.91.

