TP ICAP Group PLC (LON:TCAP) Raises Dividend to GBX 11.30 Per Share

TP ICAP Group PLC (LON:TCAP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 11th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 11.30 ($0.14) per share on Friday, May 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. This is a 135.4% increase from TP ICAP Group’s previous dividend of $4.80. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

TP ICAP Group Trading Up 2.9 %

TCAP opened at GBX 234.50 ($2.98) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 263.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 255.05. TP ICAP Group has a 1-year low of GBX 192 ($2.44) and a 1-year high of GBX 281 ($3.58). The company has a market cap of £1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.65.

TP ICAP Group (LON:TCAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported GBX 31.80 ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TP ICAP Group had a return on equity of 4.82% and a net margin of 4.54%. On average, research analysts forecast that TP ICAP Group will post 31.0273973 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of TP ICAP Group in a research note on Thursday, March 20th.

TP ICAP Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 11th that authorizes the company to buyback 0 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TP ICAP Group news, insider Nicolas Breteau sold 52,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 257 ($3.27), for a total value of £134,536.93 ($171,253.73). 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TP ICAP Group Company Profile

Featured Articles

