Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday. The stock traded as low as $47.65 and last traded at $47.85, with a volume of 5677617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $59.22.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSCO

Tractor Supply Stock Down 2.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $25.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($1.84). Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.01% and a net margin of 7.40%. Equities research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were issued a $0.92 dividend. This is a boost from Tractor Supply's previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.66%. Tractor Supply's payout ratio is presently 45.10%.

Tractor Supply declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 13th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 3,850 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.69, for a total value of $222,106.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,787 shares in the company, valued at $1,833,792.03. The trade was a 10.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 9,300 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total value of $494,481.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,961 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,858,876.37. The trade was a 21.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 137,993 shares of company stock valued at $7,538,068. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tractor Supply

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 286.2% in the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 475 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 944.4% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 470 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 500 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 500 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 500 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tractor Supply

(Get Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

Read More

