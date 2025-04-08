TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Shares Sold by Sandhill Capital Partners LLC

Sandhill Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) by 54.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 178,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214,551 shares during the period. TransMedics Group accounts for 0.9% of Sandhill Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in TransMedics Group were worth $11,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TMDX. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransMedics Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in TransMedics Group by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 361,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,547,000 after purchasing an additional 32,605 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in TransMedics Group by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 269,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,824,000 after acquiring an additional 34,947 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,734,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,607,000. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TMDX has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price (down from $116.00) on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on TransMedics Group from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on TransMedics Group from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.70.

TransMedics Group Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ TMDX opened at $69.15 on Tuesday. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.00 and a 52-week high of $177.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 7.33 and a current ratio of 8.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 73.56 and a beta of 2.14.

About TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

