Trek Financial LLC Has $254,000 Holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Trek Financial LLC grew its holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,407 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TXRH. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 13,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,959,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter worth about $316,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,177,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,554,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Trading Down 3.1 %

TXRH opened at $154.90 on Tuesday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.75 and a 1-year high of $206.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $174.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.78.

Texas Roadhouse Increases Dividend

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.07. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 34.02%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is 42.04%.

Insider Activity at Texas Roadhouse

In other Texas Roadhouse news, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 1,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.46, for a total transaction of $245,860.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,794,600. The trade was a 12.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Regina A. Tobin sold 3,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.64, for a total value of $585,508.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 18,414 shares in the company, valued at $3,418,374.96. This represents a 14.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,905 shares of company stock worth $3,198,367 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TXRH shares. Stephens cut their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $209.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $185.00 to $172.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.23.

Texas Roadhouse Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

