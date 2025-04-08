Trek Financial LLC Has $335,000 Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:BJAN)

Trek Financial LLC cut its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:BJAN – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,480 shares during the quarter. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 13,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 13,831.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 5,671 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 563.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after buying an additional 31,387 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 0.6% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 147,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,883,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January Trading Down 9.4 %

Shares of BATS BJAN opened at $43.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $275.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47 and a beta of 0.69. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January has a 12 month low of $41.97 and a 12 month high of $49.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.53.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

