Trek Financial LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Trek Financial LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,355 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 998 shares during the quarter. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHO. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kennebec Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Aspect Partners LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 99.8% during the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHO opened at $24.33 on Tuesday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $23.85 and a 1 year high of $24.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.23.

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

