Trek Financial LLC Sells 2,297 Shares of AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP)

Trek Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 64.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,297 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,851,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,485,409,000 after buying an additional 5,957,885 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in AppLovin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,781,922,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of AppLovin by 5,421.4% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,084,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,682,000 after acquiring an additional 4,010,520 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $828,138,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of AppLovin by 457.2% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,893,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373,885 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AppLovin news, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 44,400 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.89, for a total value of $18,243,516.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,869,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,045,567.88. The trade was a 1.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.65, for a total transaction of $4,228,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 88,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,359,201.85. This represents a 16.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 306,900 shares of company stock worth $106,401,841 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on APP shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $538.00 price target on shares of AppLovin and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Arete Research set a $200.00 price objective on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $560.00 target price on shares of AppLovin in a report on Thursday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $435.47.

AppLovin Stock Performance

Shares of APP stock opened at $232.22 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $340.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $290.34. The stock has a market cap of $78.95 billion, a PE ratio of 51.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. AppLovin Co. has a 12 month low of $60.67 and a 12 month high of $525.15.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.61. AppLovin had a net margin of 33.54% and a return on equity of 188.55%. On average, equities analysts expect that AppLovin Co. will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

