Trek Financial LLC Sells 324 Shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:NJUL)

Trek Financial LLC decreased its position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:NJUL – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 90,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,711,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. FSA Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. FSA Advisors Inc. now owns 10,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 132.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance

BATS NJUL opened at $56.72 on Tuesday. Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July has a one year low of $55.40 and a one year high of $64.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.20 and a 200 day moving average of $62.17. The company has a market capitalization of $192.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.63 and a beta of 0.52.

About Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July

The Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (NJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

