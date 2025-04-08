Trexquant Investment LP Boosts Stock Position in Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO)

Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO – Free Report) by 255.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 201,975 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145,111 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Mission Produce were worth $2,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Mission Produce by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 66,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 4,894 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Mission Produce in the 3rd quarter worth about $151,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Mission Produce by 290.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 21,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 15,677 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Mission Produce by 171.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 158,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 100,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in Mission Produce by 113.1% in the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 40,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 21,682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Mission Produce news, insider Juan R. Wiesner sold 75,153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $757,542.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,080,000. This represents a 6.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 97,975 shares of company stock worth $989,238. 35.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Mission Produce stock opened at $10.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.30. Mission Produce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.54 and a fifty-two week high of $15.25. The firm has a market cap of $713.56 million, a P/E ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 0.54.

Mission Produce, Inc engages in the sourcing, farming, packaging, marketing, and distribution of avocados, mangoes, and blueberries to food retailers, distributors, and foodservice customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Marketing and Distribution; International Farming; and Blueberries.

