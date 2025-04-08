Trexquant Investment LP Cuts Stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Trexquant Investment LP decreased its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 85.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,010 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 197,619 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Masco were worth $2,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MAS. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,129,771 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $371,265,000 after purchasing an additional 58,739 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Masco by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,250,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $235,881,000 after acquiring an additional 299,520 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,997,839 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $218,063,000 after purchasing an additional 520,555 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Masco by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,103,820 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $152,569,000 after purchasing an additional 185,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Masco during the fourth quarter valued at $129,306,000. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Masco

In related news, VP Renee Straber sold 3,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.78, for a total transaction of $225,317.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,027 shares in the company, valued at $2,370,678.06. This represents a 8.68 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 21,723 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $1,658,768.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,267 shares in the company, valued at $4,601,988.12. This trade represents a 26.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MAS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Masco to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Masco from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays raised their price target on Masco from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Masco from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Masco in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Masco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.30.

Masco Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MAS opened at $60.97 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.68 and its 200 day moving average is $77.30. The stock has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.24. Masco Co. has a 52-week low of $59.83 and a 52-week high of $86.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.74.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. Masco had a return on equity of 838.32% and a net margin of 10.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

Masco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.98%.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

