Trexquant Investment LP Cuts Stock Position in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Trexquant Investment LP decreased its holdings in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) by 43.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 89,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 68,482 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $2,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $20,896,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in PBF Energy by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,492,573 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,628,000 after acquiring an additional 562,287 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in PBF Energy by 2,119.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 411,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,920,000 after acquiring an additional 392,776 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. raised its position in PBF Energy by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,057,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,071,000 after purchasing an additional 208,599 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,865,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,532,000 after purchasing an additional 187,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PBF. Mizuho cut their target price on PBF Energy from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.55.

Insider Activity at PBF Energy

In related news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.60 per share, with a total value of $2,960,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,084,998 shares in the company, valued at $860,915,940.80. This trade represents a 0.35 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 781,000 shares of company stock valued at $19,776,200 over the last ninety days. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PBF Energy Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE PBF opened at $14.53 on Tuesday. PBF Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.62 and a twelve month high of $61.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.80) by ($1.02). PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a negative return on equity of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.25 billion. Analysts expect that PBF Energy Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PBF Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.57%. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -23.35%.

PBF Energy Profile

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

Further Reading

