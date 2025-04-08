Trexquant Investment LP Invests $2.75 Million in Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 66,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,753,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Maplebear by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,968,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,409,000 after buying an additional 2,300,288 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Maplebear by 11,501.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,526,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,495,000 after acquiring an additional 4,487,654 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Maplebear by 151.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,732,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647,081 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Maplebear during the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,506,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Maplebear by 48.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,552,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,994,000 after purchasing an additional 831,795 shares during the period. 63.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CART stock opened at $37.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.58. Maplebear Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.84 and a twelve month high of $53.44.

Maplebear ( NASDAQ:CART Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $883.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.98 million. Maplebear had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 13.78%. On average, research analysts predict that Maplebear Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Maplebear news, CEO Fidji Simo sold 2,033 shares of Maplebear stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $81,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,654,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,182,360. The trade was a 0.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Alan Ramsay sold 2,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total transaction of $107,091.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,953,283.88. The trade was a 2.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,097 shares of company stock valued at $1,087,094 over the last three months. 36.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CART. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Maplebear from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Macquarie upped their price target on Maplebear from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Maplebear from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Maplebear from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Maplebear from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.13.

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, engages in the provision of online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products, as well as pickup services through a mobile application and website. It also operates virtual convenience stores; and provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers.

