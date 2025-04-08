Trexquant Investment LP Makes New Investment in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,367 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,242,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Innospec by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 996,281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $112,669,000 after buying an additional 20,744 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innospec by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 922,220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $101,500,000 after acquiring an additional 14,188 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Innospec by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 692,071 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $76,184,000 after purchasing an additional 14,788 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Innospec during the fourth quarter worth $53,457,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Innospec by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 352,577 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,805,000 after purchasing an additional 16,055 shares in the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Innospec Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of IOSP opened at $85.19 on Tuesday. Innospec Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.32 and a 12-month high of $133.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.72.

Innospec ( NASDAQ:IOSP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $466.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.43 million. Innospec had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 1.93%. As a group, analysts forecast that Innospec Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Innospec declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, March 10th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty chemicals company to purchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Innospec news, SVP Corbin Barnes sold 598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.06, for a total value of $61,629.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,736.06. This represents a 6.91 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Milton C. Blackmore sold 652 shares of Innospec stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $67,351.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,240.80. This trade represents a 7.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,696 shares of company stock worth $794,853 over the last three months. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd.

Innospec Profile

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in additives in diesel, jet, marine, fuel oil and other fuels.

