Trexquant Investment LP Purchases New Position in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 32,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,843,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Jackson Financial during the fourth quarter worth $98,767,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Jackson Financial during the 4th quarter worth $27,193,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Jackson Financial by 196.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 447,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,946,000 after acquiring an additional 296,367 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Jackson Financial by 6,642.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 226,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,716,000 after acquiring an additional 223,060 shares during the period. Finally, Four Tree Island Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $19,298,000. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Scott Romine sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.43, for a total value of $591,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,276 shares in the company, valued at $7,199,852.68. This trade represents a 7.59 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Jackson Financial Stock Up 1.0 %

JXN stock opened at $71.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.49. Jackson Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.81 and a fifty-two week high of $115.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.19 and a 200-day moving average of $92.63.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.72 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 20.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jackson Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This is a positive change from Jackson Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 11th. Jackson Financial’s payout ratio is presently 27.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JXN. Barclays lifted their price objective on Jackson Financial from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.40.

Jackson Financial Profile

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

