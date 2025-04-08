Trexquant Investment LP Purchases Shares of 18,032 PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 18,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,846,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PJT. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its stake in PJT Partners by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in PJT Partners by 2.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of PJT Partners by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in PJT Partners by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PJT stock opened at $125.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 0.77. PJT Partners Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.95 and a 12-month high of $190.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $154.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.38.

PJT Partners ( NYSE:PJT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.71. PJT Partners had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The business had revenue of $477.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that PJT Partners Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is 20.41%.

PJT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on PJT Partners from $152.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. JMP Securities cut PJT Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Citizens Jmp lowered shares of PJT Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.50.

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

