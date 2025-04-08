Trexquant Investment LP Raises Stock Position in DNOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in DNOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,762 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in DNOW were worth $2,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DNOW. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in DNOW by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,307,678 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $82,063,000 after buying an additional 543,403 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of DNOW in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,903,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of DNOW in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,856,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DNOW during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,766,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in DNOW by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,843,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,985,000 after purchasing an additional 112,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DNOW. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DNOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of DNOW from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th.

DNOW stock opened at $14.37 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.77 and a 200 day moving average of $14.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.21. DNOW Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.42 and a twelve month high of $18.45.

DNOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.14. DNOW had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 3.41%. On average, research analysts expect that DNOW Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DNOW announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, January 24th that permits the company to buyback $160.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

DNOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and customer on-site locations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; pipes, manual and automated valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as artificial lift systems, coatings, and miscellaneous expendable items.

