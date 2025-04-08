Trexquant Investment LP Reduces Holdings in Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO)

Trexquant Investment LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO – Free Report) by 37.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,296 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Klaviyo were worth $2,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Klaviyo by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,721,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,449,000 after acquiring an additional 646,628 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Klaviyo by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,943,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,151,000 after purchasing an additional 635,962 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Klaviyo during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,197,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Klaviyo in the fourth quarter worth about $19,751,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Klaviyo by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,209,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,884,000 after buying an additional 357,194 shares during the period. 45.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Klaviyo Stock Performance

NYSE KVYO opened at $26.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.71. Klaviyo, Inc. has a one year low of $21.26 and a one year high of $49.55. The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -146.87 and a beta of 1.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

Klaviyo ( NYSE:KVYO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.12). Klaviyo had a negative net margin of 4.92% and a positive return on equity of 0.89%. The business had revenue of $270.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.24 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Klaviyo, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Summit Partners L. P sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total value of $64,880,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Amanda Whalen sold 15,000 shares of Klaviyo stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total transaction of $503,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 349,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,726,355.42. The trade was a 4.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,086,246 shares of company stock worth $68,127,958. Corporate insiders own 53.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KVYO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Klaviyo from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Klaviyo from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Klaviyo from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Klaviyo from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Klaviyo from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.89.

Klaviyo Profile

Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company, provides a software-as-a-service platform in the United States, other Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Klaviyo, a cloud-native platform for data store, segmentation engine, campaigns and flows, and messaging infrastructure.

