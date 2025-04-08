Trexquant Investment LP Sells 150,016 Shares of Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY)

Trexquant Investment LP decreased its holdings in shares of Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) by 51.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 140,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,016 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Mobileye Global were worth $2,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,937,000. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in Mobileye Global by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,804,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,944,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mobileye Global by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,715,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,181,000 after purchasing an additional 45,756 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mobileye Global by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,534,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,569,000 after purchasing an additional 8,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Mobileye Global by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,508,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,745,000 after purchasing an additional 263,758 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MBLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Mobileye Global from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Mobileye Global in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Mobileye Global from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.24.

MBLY stock opened at $13.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 69.54 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.90. Mobileye Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.48 and a 12 month high of $33.26.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.08). Mobileye Global had a negative net margin of 186.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.34%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mobileye Global Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

