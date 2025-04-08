Truist Financial Cuts Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Price Target to $258.00

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $295.00 to $258.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.08% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on LOW. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $285.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.74.

Shares of LOW stock traded up $5.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $222.25. The stock had a trading volume of 357,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,587,877. Lowe’s Companies has a 12-month low of $211.70 and a 12-month high of $287.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $241.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.07.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $18.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.29 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.19% and a negative return on equity of 47.55%. Analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

