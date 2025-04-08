Truist Financial Cuts United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Price Target to $732.00

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial from $956.00 to $732.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.27% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of United Rentals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $658.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group lowered shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $910.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Monday. Baird R W upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded United Rentals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $705.00 to $666.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $775.00 to $765.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $765.36.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on United Rentals

United Rentals Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE:URI traded up $18.91 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $579.70. 185,325 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 574,868. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $37.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $665.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $748.93. United Rentals has a 1-year low of $525.91 and a 1-year high of $896.98.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $11.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.65 by ($0.06). United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.21% and a net margin of 16.78%. Equities analysts predict that United Rentals will post 44.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO William E. Grace sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total value of $701,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,390,128. This trade represents a 13.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Rentals

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in United Rentals by 77,674.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 887,407 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $556,138,000 after purchasing an additional 886,266 shares in the last quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in United Rentals by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,297 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,826,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in United Rentals by 5.7% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 389 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Kera Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in United Rentals during the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

About United Rentals

(Get Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.