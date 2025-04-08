TWFG, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWFG) Stock Position Increased by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in TWFG, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWFG – Free Report) by 199.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 99,122 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,968 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in TWFG were worth $3,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TWFG. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in TWFG in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,942,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TWFG in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,699,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in TWFG during the third quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in TWFG during the third quarter worth approximately $8,122,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TWFG in the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TWFG shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on TWFG from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of TWFG in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on TWFG from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.14.

Shares of TWFG stock opened at $27.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.39. The company has a current ratio of 122.61, a quick ratio of 122.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. TWFG, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.31 and a 1-year high of $36.50.

TWFG, Inc operates an independent distribution platform for personal and commercial insurance products in the United States. Its personal and commercial insurance products include auto, home, renters, life, health, motorcycle, umbrella, boat, recreational vehicle, flood, wind, event, luxury item, general liability, property, business auto, workers’ compensation, business owner policy, and professional liability insurance products, as well as commercial bonds and group benefits.

