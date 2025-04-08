Twin Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 26,328 Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Twin Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 26,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Coupang by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,261,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,721,000 after acquiring an additional 62,912 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Coupang by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 21,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coupang by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,619,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465,973 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Coupang by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 990,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,778,000 after buying an additional 333,283 shares during the period. Finally, Gavilan Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Coupang by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Gavilan Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,115,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,508,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CPNG opened at $19.71 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.83. Coupang, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.16 and a 52-week high of $26.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59, a PEG ratio of 52.20 and a beta of 1.09.

In related news, Director Benjamin Sun sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.43, for a total value of $5,857,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,719,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,286,034.03. This represents a 12.69 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Pranam Kolari sold 8,459 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total transaction of $194,387.82. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 136,806 shares in the company, valued at $3,143,801.88. This represents a 5.82 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on CPNG. Barclays set a $35.00 price objective on Coupang and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Coupang from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Coupang from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.17.

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

