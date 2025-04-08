Twin Capital Management Inc. Buys New Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Twin Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in General Mills by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,630,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,376,573,000 after buying an additional 1,868,508 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,488,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,907,000 after acquiring an additional 136,895 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,803,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,054,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058,414 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter worth about $496,484,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in General Mills by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,989,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,926,000 after purchasing an additional 924,982 shares during the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Mills Stock Performance

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $58.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.15. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.15 and a 52 week high of $75.90.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.04. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.55% and a net margin of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 52.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on GIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on General Mills from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Mizuho cut their price objective on General Mills from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on General Mills from $84.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on General Mills from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

In other General Mills news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 11,379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $739,635.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 353,346 shares in the company, valued at $22,967,490. This represents a 3.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Stories

