Twin Capital Management Inc. Invests $947,000 in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Twin Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,049 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $947,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MSI. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 84.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on MSI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Motorola Solutions from $529.00 to $527.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $505.88.

Motorola Solutions Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of MSI opened at $403.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The firm has a market cap of $67.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.74, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $437.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $459.01. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $332.98 and a 12 month high of $507.82.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by ($0.10). Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 197.59% and a net margin of 14.58%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 47.29%.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

