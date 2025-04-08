Twin Capital Management Inc. Makes New $652,000 Investment in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Twin Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,920 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TDC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Teradata during the 4th quarter worth about $36,315,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 742.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,127,141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,110,000 after purchasing an additional 993,358 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Teradata by 470.0% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 495,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,436,000 after buying an additional 408,595 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Teradata by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 768,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,951,000 after buying an additional 324,442 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Teradata by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 622,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,381,000 after buying an additional 269,629 shares during the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teradata alerts:

Teradata Price Performance

Teradata stock opened at $19.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.87. Teradata Co. has a 1 year low of $18.43 and a 1 year high of $38.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Teradata ( NYSE:TDC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.14). Teradata had a return on equity of 149.16% and a net margin of 6.51%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Teradata Co. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TDC has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Teradata in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Teradata from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Teradata from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $29.00 target price on Teradata in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Teradata from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Teradata has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.30.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Teradata

Teradata Profile

(Free Report)

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.