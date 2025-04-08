Twin Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 16,136 The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Twin Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 16,136 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 52.5% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 6,099 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Williams Companies in the third quarter valued at $30,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Williams Companies by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 203,206 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,276,000 after buying an additional 36,213 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Williams Companies by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 388,123 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $17,718,000 after buying an additional 9,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 79,315 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,621,000 after buying an additional 21,585 shares during the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Larry C. Larsen sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total transaction of $455,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 81,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,627,229.10. This trade represents a 8.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Chad A. Teply sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total transaction of $1,467,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 133,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,511,890.08. This represents a 16.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 139,583 shares of company stock valued at $7,563,278. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WMB. Barclays lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Williams Companies from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.07.

Williams Companies Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Williams Companies stock opened at $54.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.25 and its 200 day moving average is $55.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.87. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.18 and a 1 year high of $61.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. Williams Companies had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 15.85%. Equities research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This is an increase from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.29%.

About Williams Companies

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

