Twin Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ashland were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ASH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ashland by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,928,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $352,221,000 after buying an additional 66,530 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Ashland by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,806,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $200,583,000 after purchasing an additional 208,320 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Ashland by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,022,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,074,000 after purchasing an additional 142,121 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ashland by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 827,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ashland by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 702,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,205,000 after buying an additional 26,267 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Price Performance

Shares of ASH stock opened at $48.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.87, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.52. Ashland Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.21 and a fifty-two week high of $102.50.

Ashland Dividend Announcement

Ashland ( NYSE:ASH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.51). Ashland had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a positive return on equity of 7.41%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ashland Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio is presently -245.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ASH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ashland from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Ashland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ashland from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Ashland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Ashland from $80.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ashland presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ashland

In related news, CEO Guillermo Novo purchased 31,294 shares of Ashland stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.24 per share, for a total transaction of $2,010,326.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,294 shares in the company, valued at $2,010,326.56. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ashland Profile

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

