Twin Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Twin Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,798 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Garmin during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 864.3% during the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 135 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Garmin during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Garmin in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new stake in Garmin in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Garmin Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE GRMN opened at $180.48 on Tuesday. Garmin Ltd. has a 52 week low of $138.86 and a 52 week high of $246.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $215.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.13.

Garmin Announces Dividend

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.51. Garmin had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Susan Lyman sold 2,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $609,677.79. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,817,180.32. This trade represents a 25.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Matthew Munn sold 4,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.31, for a total transaction of $1,044,762.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,579,799.50. This represents a 28.82 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,342 shares of company stock worth $5,486,094 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GRMN. Morgan Stanley raised Garmin to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $171.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Garmin from $158.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Garmin from $219.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.80.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

