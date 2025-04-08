Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 156 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Twin Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,434 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,790,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,410,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893,012 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,470,000. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC now owns 118,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,571,000 after purchasing an additional 8,135 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,698,890 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $151,745,000 after buying an additional 88,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atika Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,610,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BSX has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.91.

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

In related news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 4,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total value of $487,368.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,966,329.50. This trade represents a 14.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 15,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.07, for a total value of $1,585,191.09. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 241,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,369,256.57. The trade was a 5.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,183 shares of company stock valued at $13,948,476 over the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

NYSE:BSX opened at $91.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.08. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.80 and a fifty-two week high of $107.17. The company has a market cap of $135.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.15, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.76.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 17.80%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

