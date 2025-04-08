Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 381 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Twin Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $2,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 44 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on MPWR. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $660.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $800.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $851.58.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $488.62 on Tuesday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $442.69 and a one year high of $959.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $622.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $682.34.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.01 by ($0.84). Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 80.95% and a return on equity of 20.36%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $1.56 dividend. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 16.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monolithic Power Systems

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.98, for a total transaction of $4,913,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,242,209.70. The trade was a 30.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About Monolithic Power Systems

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

