Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.10.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TSN shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. HSBC upgraded Tyson Foods from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Tyson Foods from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TSN

Tyson Foods Stock Down 2.7 %

TSN opened at $58.19 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.62. Tyson Foods has a fifty-two week low of $53.61 and a fifty-two week high of $66.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.35. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 1.96%. The company had revenue of $13.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Tyson Foods will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.57%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tyson Foods

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,714,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,433,000 after buying an additional 325,361 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 6.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,304,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,438,000 after acquiring an additional 859,351 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tyson Foods by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,994,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,712,000 after purchasing an additional 178,785 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,700,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,014,000 after purchasing an additional 118,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,315,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,454,000 after purchasing an additional 427,582 shares during the period. 67.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.