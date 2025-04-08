United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) EVP Paul A. Mahon Sells 11,000 Shares

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.18, for a total transaction of $3,367,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,261,606.58. This represents a 23.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

United Therapeutics Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of UTHR stock opened at $291.72 on Tuesday. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12-month low of $230.39 and a 12-month high of $417.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $332.23 and a 200-day moving average of $354.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.63.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $6.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.10 by $0.09. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 40.31%. The company had revenue of $735.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.36 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UTHR has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on United Therapeutics from $415.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $388.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on UTHR

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,452 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $209,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 6.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,493,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 32.7% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 1,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $576,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.